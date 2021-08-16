Scottish government introduces new guidance for supporting transgender students

The Scottish government has introduced new guidelines to better support transgender students.

The government published the 70-page document on Thursday (12 August) in an effort to help school officials “make decisions effectively.”

The recommended guidelines include gender-neutral social events, asking student’s for their pronouns, and allowing transgender students to use the toilet that aligns with their gender identity.

It also includes methods on how to handle bullying of transgender pupils and gives a list of reading material that explores the expansive topic of gender.

Shirly-Anne Somerville, Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, opened up about the guidelines in a lengthy statement.

“Pupils are happier and learn more at school when they feel safe, respected and included,” she explained.

“We know transgender young people can face many issues in schools and that teachers and staff must have the confidence and skills to support their mental, physical and emotional health.

“This guidance outlines how schools can support transgender young people while ensuring that the rights of all pupils are fully respected.”