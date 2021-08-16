Scottish government introduces new guidance for supporting transgender students

The Scottish government has introduced new guidelines to better support transgender students.
The government published the 70-page document on Thursday (12 August) in an effort to help school officials “make decisions effectively.”
The recommended guidelines include gender-neutral social events, asking student’s for their pronouns, and allowing transgender students to use the toilet that aligns with their gender identity.
It also includes methods on how to handle bullying of transgender pupils and gives a list of reading material that explores the expansive topic of gender.
Shirly-Anne Somerville, Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, opened up about the guidelines in a lengthy statement.
“Pupils are happier and learn more at school when they feel safe, respected and included,” she explained.
“We know transgender young people can face many issues in schools and that teachers and staff must have the confidence and skills to support their mental, physical and emotional health.
“This guidance outlines how schools can support transgender young people while ensuring that the rights of all pupils are fully respected.”
Since the announcement, LGBTQ+ activists have come out in support of the new guidelines.
Chief executive of LGBT Youth Scotland, Dr Mhairir Crawford praised the Scottish government in an official statement.
“We welcome the publication of the Scottish Government’s resource on supporting trans young people in schools and hope that all teachers take the opportunity to put its guidance into practice in their classroom, allowing all learners to achieve their full potential,” she said.
“Our research shows that school is the area where trans young people experience the most discrimination and this must be addressed. Teachers and school leadership often tell us that they lack the knowledge and confidence to effectively support trans young people.
“This resource will guide school staff on how best to do so, improving the lives of trans young people and enabling them to thrive.”
According to studies from the LGBT Youth Scotland research, 82% of trans young people have experienced bullying in school. The research also revealed that 95% of the bullied individuals said that it affected their schooling.
Vic Valentine, Manager of Scottish Trans, echoed similar sentiments to Crawford, stating they “strongly welcome” the recommended methods.
“[The guidelines] will give schools and teachers the tools they need to make sure that all of their pupils can learn in a safe, supportive and inclusive environment.”
You can read the full 70-page document here.