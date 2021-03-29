Fans of The Falcon and the Winter Solider think Bucky Barnes is bisexual

Make it canon already.

Fans of the critically acclaimed series, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, are claiming Bucky Barnes is bisexual.

The reasoning behind this is due to a comment he made regarding his dating life.

In the first episode, Bucky is set up on a date with a waitress named Leah.

During the date, she asked him about his dating life since coming back from the blip that took place in Avengers: Infinity War.

“Have you dated much since half the fish in the sea came back?” she asked.

Bucky then revealed that he experimented with dating apps and mentions encountering profiles with tiger pictures.

“It’s pretty crazy. A lot of weird pictures. I mean, tiger photos? Half the time, I don’t even know what I’m looking at, it’s a lot,” he said.

Fans were quick to point out the detail concerning the tiger pictures profiles.

Pictures of Tigers were extremely popular a few years back on Tinder but were banned in 2017 due to animal cruelty.

The majority of these profiles featuring tigers were men.