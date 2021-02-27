Drag Race franchise set to deliver new documentary Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down

We stan a little behind the scenes moment!

After eight amazing Drag Race episodes, fans were dealt with horrible news…no new Drag Race episode this week.

But never fear, because Mother Ru hasn’t left us high and dry!

During this season’s break, Drag Race fans will be treated to a new mini-documentary, Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down.

The new special gives fans an inside look at how the iconic series was made during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also explore each queen and their individual journey to the iconic werkroom.

“I’ve survived corona, I’ve survived cancer, I’m not gonna tell you what else I survived, just trust me I’ve survived some things,” Tamisha Iman explained.

The series also posted a few clips on their Instagram, showcasing the queen’s quarantine jitters and werkroom entrances.

Drag Race season 13 is expected to resume on 5 March for US viewers and 6 March for UK/IE viewers.

Episode nine will see the remaining queens compete in the series legendary Snatch Game and will reportedly feature Tina Burner as Richard Simmons, Gottmik as Paris Hilton, Rosé as Mary, Queen of Scots, Kandy Muse as Patrick Starr, Elliot with 2 T’s as Rue McClanahan, Olivia Lux as Tabitha Brown, Symone as Harriet Tubman, Utica Queen as Bob Ross and Denali as Jonathan Van Ness.

Watch the trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down below.