You’ve Been Blessed

And why wouldn’t she be at this early-to-mid-Madonna stage in her career? This place is perfect for her: hip, quirky, elegant, full of surprises… from the cute little bar in the entrance, where the martinis passed our internationally recognised test with flying colours, to the breakfast room where they have hung a full-size mechanical-looking rhinoceros under the skylight. Why not? There’s even a secret nightclub, complete with stripper poles and a full bowling alley in the basement, but you’d never know.

Pass through that bar – we managed it twice without stopping for martinis – through to the light-filled reception, where you get to enjoy a glass of cava while you fill in your name and email address. A circular space at the bottom of a light well, it’s lined with books turned the wrong way round: a strange choice and not handy for selecting reading materials but those yellowed pages give the space a honeyed feel, even if the rain is beating down on the glass ceiling.