Why Barbados is the Caribbean island to visit in just two words: Cobblers Cove

And waking up in Cobblers is a treat all of its own. Because I don’t know about you, but I like getting up with the sun, even if the night before has something to say about it. It’s that light-streaming-in thing, nature’s wake-up call that puts you in the right mood even before your morning mimosa. And there are a million-and-odd podcasts and TEDs and mothers who tell you that getting up early is the key to success/happiness/glossy hair.

Then that spring in your step will take you over to breakfast – via spongy grass and hiccupping grasshoppers and sun dappled through palms – to breakfast by the sea. You know, the Caribbean Sea, your bit of the Caribbean Sea with Cobblers’ own private beach. For fruit and seeds and nuts, if you’re saving your calories for cocktails by the pool like some of us I can mention, or homemade banana bread, crepes with agape chocolate and a full English if you’re not, like some other people I can mention. And there are toddler-sized water pistols at your breakfast table. It’s not quite clear if they’re for trouble-shooting the pesky parrots, who’ve developed a taste for melon and smashed avocado, or gratuitous fun, though the latter suits this place better. Like fun can ever be gratuitous!