Welcome to the future of private air travel. Thank us later.

The first time I flew on a private jet, it was with Mariah Carey. How’s that for an opening line?

We were coming back from Madrid, I was interviewing her and she was showing off, pretending she couldn’t pull down the window blind so someone had to come and do it for her… at which she winked at me, as if to say, ‘Bitch don’t even have to pull down her own window blind!’ And why should Bitch when Bitch is Mariah Carey?

Now, I’m Mariah Carey, flying back from Ibiza on one of Aero’s Legacy jets and I’m fighting the urge not to be able to pull down my own window blind, even though all you have to do is slide a button to the left and a perfectly concertina-ed linen blind descends. See! Easy!