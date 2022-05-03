Village People

Having checked in on a huge white sofa in an open-to-the-elements space that works as a bar, a reception, a reading room and a business centre, we walk down towards the sea and start to pick up on that village vibe. Over there are some seats set out facing a huge white concrete screen: an open-air cinema – traditional in Greece – where every night a different film is shown with the mountains as a backdrop. To the other side, a curated boutique of things that you really don’t need but probably quite want: hats, bags, swimwear, pieces of material that you could probably use for lots of things. Oh and a tennis court.

Then, just past the open-air cinema, a large and always-busy gym that spills out onto the grass with TRX and circuits and yoga and outside weights. Actually, we don’t think we’ve ever seen a hotel gym this packed, which is testament to not only the facilities, the PTs that looked they just stepped out of SAS: Who Dares Wins, and the general lush-ness of actual said gym – light, bright, floor-to-ceiling windows, views of olive groves, you get our pretty gist – but the people that Numo attracts. Health conscious, planet conscious, boho-adjacent, smart, sophisticated, which is always a good look. And, dear reader, this is an adults-only resort, for which we thank them.