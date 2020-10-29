Two glorious Scottish hotels beating the lockdown blues

The Edinburgh Kimpton couldn’t be better situated if it tried: slap bang in the heart of the Georgian loveliness that is the New Town (fifteen minutes from the castle/Old Town), overlooking Charlotte Square, so when you have your dinner at Baba the view is sumptuous. But that would be jumping ahead.

First we need to do check in at a reception that is grand yet funky, then through the light-filled covered courtyard restaurant, The Garden, (have your Social Hour here or in the cosy bar just through there), up some very grand stairs with quirky retro travel prints to cheer things up and into a room that is every bit as grand as that stairway promises.

Ceilings way up to there, so much space you might want to bring skates and an antique fireplace. Oh and a rainbow flag draped over the easy chair, though probably everyone doesn’t get that. The bathroom is a big, white, retro-feeling conversion with a huge window so you can laze in the bath and look at the sky.