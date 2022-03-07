The Stuff of Dreams

Some things I hate. Strong coffee, especially with oat milk; clichés like calling Paris ‘the City of Lights’; when people write about travel using words no one ever says in real life, like ‘idyllic’ and ‘azure’; button-down collars; mice. There, I’ve said it.

Some things I love. Paris, even when people refer to it as ‘the City of Lights’ (the fools. They probably don’t even know it was because of nothing more interesting than an initiative to get more street lighting back in the day to cut crime); parquet flooring; Business Premier on Eurostar (especially when you’re joined on the ride by Sharleen Spiteri off-of Texas, who’s popping to Paris to do some telly. Because what’s the point of having tip-top celebrity friends if you don’t tell people?); rooftop bars; grand old buildings where they just let the elegance speak for itself.