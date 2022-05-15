The Peninsula Beverly Hills. A Legend and a Class Act.

But here there is marble in the lobby – cool, pale marble – a wood-panelled bar, The Club Bar, to the left, one that could be in Madrid or London or New York and a phalanx of smartly kitted-out staff opening doors and smiling and taking care of luggage so you don’t even have to look at the stuff. They pride themselves on their service levels… and have much to be proud of.

Upstairs, you start to understand why they have a 70% return rate around here. It just feels like home… if home happens to be somewhere based on Sandringham. A pale palette of creams, furniture that is chic but very much along classic lines: ornate mirrors, marble-topped credenzas, canopies above the bed that match – of course they match – the acres of curtain fabric at the windows but an informative iPad by the bed and a printer under the desk… they even have nail driers! And they’re big these rooms, so big that Carly Simon once recorded a whole album in one.