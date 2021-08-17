The other Kensington palace

But go up those steps, underneath the flags, between the pillars, past the pastel blue bike you can borrow for an afternoon and it won’t be the gorgeous reception you notice. It’ll be the friendliness. From the man on the door to the reception staff to the bar folks when they lead you through for a drink before you go up to your room. Which might not be for a while, because they’ll make you feel like you want to hang out.

The style of the rooms – or salons? They definitely feel more like salons – downstairs treads a very fine line between respecting the age and elegance of the property while being young and fresh and lively. Fires burn year-round, colours are light and powdery to emphasise the historic airiness of the rooms, the floors are shiny parquet and there’s a retro elegance to the furniture and art whose era you can’t quite put your finger on. Thirties? Forties? Before?