Swinging Manchester

Walk into the huge bare-brick atrium of the massive 6-storey Victorian warehouse and you’re already in a wonderland of sustainability. The marble floors? Actually made out of the tons of Formica found in the building from when it was the sort of indecent hotel mentioned up there. Yes, that’s a full-size tree. The rope chandeliers are recovered. But you don’t feel like you’re in a junk yard, which can be the downside of doing the right thing, environment-wise.

The bar to your left is gorgeous and sparkling with semi-circular booths for either working or drinking martinis (or working while drinking martinis) while the restaurant – the one Jay Rayner loved – is to your right and has great lighting (surely the most important thing in a restaurant, ahead of the food even), beautiful furniture and a fun, buzzy buzz. But more of what goes on in there later.

And we should mention that as you walk in, there’s no stuffy old reception to go up to: you’ll be greeted by someone with an iPad who’ll sit you down and sort you out. You can even check yourself in and get your key on your phone if you’re not a people person.