Queen for a Day

Now, a building with this much history could go one of two ways. It could either become a museum or it could be weighed down by its past, afraid or legally unable to update. Luckily, The Mitre has found a third way. Obviously, it can’t bulldoze all that Grade I-listedness – and why would you even if you did know someone high up on the council? – but it can freshen it, lift it, update it and enjoy the sheer history of it.

So you still have some four-poster beds, but they’re crisp and funky, some with canopies, some without. You still have historical-looking free-standing bath tubs but they’re designer, maybe with surreal little ceramic stools by the side of them. And you still have wallpaper – and lots of it – some of it hand-painted but the designs are less grandma’s parlour, more edgy mid-century graphic and flight-of-fancy Orientalist. Colours, meanwhile, are a Farrow & Ball nod to the history: teals, egg yolky yellows, zingy limes, dusty millennial pinks. And the views from the rooms are sometimes right down the Thames itself.