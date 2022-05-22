Nun’s the word? It is at Amalfi’s most spectacular hotel!

And this being a convent – or a monastery, if it makes you feel better – there is no grand reception, just a little entry way lined with certificates from the Monastero being voted the best hotel in all Italy (quite a few times) and a view right there in front of you. With a balcony and – oh, thank you – a drink. Not water.

The twenty herb-named rooms of the Monastero are cells, where nuns were once held in captivity. But don’t think that makes them small or spartan because they have clearly been knocked through… unless nuns really were living the life and keeping quiet about it. We can’t quite imagine a nun in the bath-with-a-view in our suite but then that’s probably a good thing. The style of these ‘cells’ is fittingly classic with muted colours and just pops of blue and red, as if not to distract from the incredible views of the sea and that coastline, which feels like it should always have someone speeding in a sports car around it like in a Hitchcock or a James Bond movie.