Nice globes

We have lived our lives in the belief that if it’s good enough for Harry Potter, then it’s good enough for us. And Ashridge House, a half-hour train journey into Hertfordshire from London’s not-so-glittering Euston station then a short cab ride, is not only good enough for HP, it’s probably too good, in that they wanted to use its gloriously over-the-top Gothic stairwell for the actual Hogwarts but the place was too busy so Harry had to content himself with taking measurements, photos and plaster casts. Them’s the breaks, even for wizards.
So, that’s your first treat when you arrive up the crunchy driveway and in past the huge Christmas tree. But that’s not actually why we’re here. And it’s not to scope the place out as a first-class wedding venue either. Nope, we’re here to eat, drink and make merry in one of the cute little pods they’ve dropped just outside the main building, all glass so you can look up at those towering, erm, towers, called The Enchanted Garden Globes.
Inside your Enchanted Garden Globe, you’ll find a Christmas table and the whole place decked with seasonal foliage, sparkles and glitter, plus a little log-burner-alike heater pumping out the degrees centigrade and a concealed speaker filling the space with rather tasteful Christmas favourites. Oh and blankets.
We – being kind to animals at Christmastide and throughout the year – have opted for the vegan take on the Christmas feast, which starts with champagne and continues with mulled wine as we tuck into a lavish antipasti platter that kicks off a sumptuous five-course dinner. And being in here, with only the waitress bobbing in and out with new foods, we can make all the racket we like, up to and including laughing at the ridiculous Insta girls next globe along who are passing on booze opps just so they can get their shot. Silly people.
After we’ve done our five courses – and done them so they stay done – we’re handed what can only be described as a light sabre and a cup of mulled wine and sent on our way around that Enchanted Garden, passing elves and reindeer (the Insta girls are going to wet themselves!) on our way.
It may have been a bit of a trek from London (mind you, we were savvy enough to bring train refreshments) but if it’s a hefty dose of Christmas spirit you’re in need of, this could just be your man/non-gender-specific person.
Until January.
ashridgehouse.org.uk/christmas