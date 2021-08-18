My Fair Townhouse

It’s quite a juggling act, seeming respectable but being a little decadent around the edges. But if anyone can keep those balls in the air, it’s The Mayfair Townhouse. Well, their inspiration was local naughty boy Oscar Wilde. And other local naughty boy Alexander McQueen.

Based in a row of townhouses, which makes it feel boutique even though it’s actually quite a size, The Mayfair Townhouse is the latest succès de scandale from the Iconic hotel group, known more for their country piles than their pieds-à-terre. Right on Half Moon Street, where Oscar based his most famous play, The Importance of Being Earnest, Green Park is a two-minute walk in one direction, the luxury boutiques of Bond Street a five-minute walk in the other. So it certainly has location down.