Mondrian Shoreditch. Now we’re talking.

If ever there was a building in London’s glittering Shoreditch that was ripe for turning into a spectacular hotel, it’s that handsome, bronzed industrial pile on the corner of Curtain Road and Scrutton Street. You know the one, right opposite the American Carwash, just round the corner from that funny old car park that doubles up as a nightclub every now and then, five minutes to Spitalfields Market, same to Redchurch Street, add a few more and you’ll reach Brick Lane via Truman Brewery. Know where we mean? So Shoreditch, right?

Sure, there was another hotel incarnation a few years back – The Curtain – that probably rings bells but just didn’t quite nail it. So that went bye-byes before ye olde pandemic, at which point the clever people at the Mondrian group – off-of Mondrian Los Angeles/South Beach/Park Avenue/many, many more swooped and started laying their magic in great big sexy bucketfuls.