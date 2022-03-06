Maybe it’s because it’s The Londoner

You’ll remember the cinema that used to be on the south-western corner of said Leicester Square. The one that charged the same extortionate prices as the other Leicester Square cinemas but without any of the big-screen loveliness… or any loveliness at all come to that. Well, that’s where The Londoner is. Good riddance Odeon West End, hello gorgeous!

But this is not just a big hotel that went up quicker than you could say Jackie Robinson (Jack Robinson’s cooler older sister), this is what’s known in the business as a game-changer, a hotel that has art on the outside (beautiful ceramics), and almost as many floors underground as above ground, sixteen in total. They’re calling it the world’s first super boutique and we’re in no mood for contradicting them, whoever ‘they’ are.