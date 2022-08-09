Ibiza On A Fancy Tip

Now run by the very swishy Experimental Group (off-of Henrietta Hotel in London, Grand Pigalle Hotel in Paris, Menorca Experimental in, er, Menorca to name just a few of ‘dem beauties) Gran Hotel Montesol has been open since the early 1930s, and has undergone an extensive upgrade. With its beautiful colonial façade, it was Ibiza Town’s first hotel and has always been a hang-out for the smarter visitor – everyone from Orson Welles of Citizen Kane fame to Princess Caroline of Monaco of Princess Grace of Monaco fame has stayed here – with the building even doubling as a tourist office in the early days. With just 33 rooms over three floors and a beautiful roof terrace complete with DJ booth (it’s still Ibiza!), to this day it’s never not celebrity-ready.

Downstairs is the extremely low-key restaurant, the rather dishy Sababba, an all-day, indoor/outdoor set up with its very Spanish tiled floor, handmade crockery you totally want to nick and Israeli/Spanish shared plates – and we’d tell you what the latter were like, only we forgot to eat. When in Ibiza, etc. And up on the roof you can order up a cocktail and drink in views all the way up to Dalt Vila, the World Heritage site with the 16th-century Gothic cathedral. But it’s the rooms that really seduced us.