Cambridge’s University Arms gets deep, deep and down with gay war hero Alan Turing.

Downstairs in Parker’s Tavern – which looks out… guess where! – you feel like you could almost be in a smart university refectory with shiny parquet floors, sage-green walls and huge globe chandeliers. And pictures, pictures, pictures, mostly quite witty and fun rather than grand. With a brasserie-style menu and a commitment to local suppliers, it gets it all spot on – even the picnics! – while the bar next door is buzzing even on a Sunday afternoon with locals and visitors going face down into what are already quite legendary cocktails.

Cambridge has always been lovely. Of course it has. And it’s always had a history that is, by turns, fascinating and royal and bloody and funny. What it hasn’t had until recently is somewhere decent to stay. Those days are now, thankfully, over.

universityarms.com

University Arms’ exclusive ‘Alan Turing Train’ celebrates the life and legacy of Alan Turing, and highlights stories from famous figures throughout Cambridge’s long history in code-breaking and intelligence work. Perfectly paired with an overnight in The Turing Suite and a specially created code breaker cocktail.

Champagne Punting with University Arms. The hotel has partnered with renowned punting company Rutherford’s for a private University Arms punt. The hotel can arrange for couples to spend an afternoon on their very own private punt, sipping chilled Champagne, enjoying a Parker’s Tavern picnic or afternoon tea, as they glide along the River Cam.

Rates from £159 per room/night. Suites from £419.