And nhow for something completely different (that isn’t a typo by the way)

Under current circumstances, you’ll find the odd person who has nipped in to use the space to tap away at their laptop, Carrie Bradshaw-style but you can just imagine what it’s going to be like on a regular Friday night when it’s packed with locals and guests tucking into food from a chef imported from a Michelin-star restaurant in Amsterdam and getting those classic cocktails down their necks (who knew a Cosmo would still taste so good?) before heading off to Shoreditch for a classic Big Night Out, with capital letters and everything.

nhow-hotels.com

Got a dog? (Other pets are available, especially if they’re cats.) nhow London has just launched its ‘Pet Friendly Stays‘ where your pooch or kitty will be treated like a king/queen, you get your own very special pet suite, and they get goodies. Nice, right?