A Whole New Standard

Take The Standard London, in Kings Cross, and you’ll see what he means. Brutalist on the outside and unloved for decades (it was the ‘70s extension to Camden Town Hall), it fell into general scuzziness along with much of Kings Cross over the proceeding years when the only people frequenting these parts were ladies of the night, gays of the all-night nightclubs and the poor sods who had stumped up for one of the by-the-hour B&Bs. The resurrection and regeneration and gentrification of Kings Cross is oft spoken of and has been a super smash-hit success, and I don’t care what anyone says. And The Standard decided to get in on the act in the best way they know how: spot an un-obvious building with potential, zhuzh like their dividends depended on it, and come up with a humdinger of a special place to be.

Hundreds of millions or billions or similar later, and this brutalist bit of meh has been turned into an homage to having a bloody great time, beautifully. Even the lift is of the exoskeletal (‘outside’ in old money) kind, and bright red to make the building pop. It’s fun and quirky and people point at it from the Euston Road, which is totally spot-on for a Standard, a preview of what’s to come.