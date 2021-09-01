A whole different kind of Trade

For the brunchy part of things, the smart/basic theme is continued and you can do a hot breakfast roll variously filled with bacon, egg, cheese, sausage… or avocado and crispy chilli. Almond and coconut bircher muesli, egg on toast or char sui pork belly with cornbread and pickles. Sandwiches go from chicken and bacon club to a vegan ‘mushrooben’ or peanut pork. All this with single-origin coffees that are part of the destination appeal of the place.

But we’re here for dinner. Vegan dinner at that. So we’re passing up on their trademark truffle cheese puffs in favour of sweet potato hummus, dukkah and pitta chips, which is not a bad swap-out, it must be said. Then instead of the Cornish squid and the pork belly and the shredded confit duck, we go for the environment-saving grilled hispi cabbage with lentil vierge (a warm and delicious salad affair) and the smoked celeriac, oat beurre blanc with wild garlic capers and Swiss chard, the tastiness of which belies its proper healthiness. Makes us feel better about that rosé.

It’s places like Trade that make you think how out of touch those elderly Americans who scoff at how bad British food is, when the last time they came was just after the war. Not any more, people. When a reasonably-priced and gorgeously but humbly done-out little place like this on a regular east London street can turn out food – with super-friendly service! – at this level, well, you know you’re in the gastronomic capital of the world.

330 Essex Road, London N1, trade-made.co.uk