A Tale of Two (Delicious) Hotels

The Kimpton Hotel Wilshire on Miracle Mile is just up the road from the relatively newly opened Oscars collection at the Academy Museum and the extraordinary-looking Petersen Automotive Museum, but then Kimpton La Peer is literally five minutes from gay bars like The Abbey, The Chapel and the whole Santa Monica scene. So, what’s it going to be? Well, in our case – yes, maybe we have problems making decisions – it’s going to be both.

First up, the Kimpton Hotel Wilshire, a smaller hotel – boutique, if you like – right on Wilshire (yes, where the Pretty Woman hotel is) but with all the friendly, family feel you get from a hotel that isn’t massive. Walk into the lobby, for instance, and it feels like you’re in a lounge. Well, you kind of are in a lounge, a beautifully designed one with modern lighting, a wall unit packed with books for you to flick through as you munch on the popcorn you can help yourself to willy-nilly. And coffee. And, if you come between four and five, free wines and beers. Mind you, you get that at Kimpton La Peer (in fact any Kimpton worldwide!) for that matter. Just one reason for our lifetime global loyalty.