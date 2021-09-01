A Room With A View. Okay, a cave.

‘You’re lucky, you’re just one floor down,’ says the nice Romanian girl as she sets off down the stone stairs with our key, the sky right there in front of you, through the bougainvillea. ‘If you want to go down to the pool or the restaurant or the bar…’ Yes, we do! ‘There are 95 steps.’ So not exactly accessible if you don’t have a good pair of legs or lungs? ‘There’s nothing we can do,’ she says with a shrug. ‘There’s nowhere to put a lift.’

Because this place has been here since time immemorial, though not as a luxury hotel. Our suite, through a little courtyard with a bubbling little Jacuzzi seemingly carved out of the rock, is basically, well, carved out of the rock, a former fisherman’s cave. That means the light comes in the front and then you go back, back, back until you get to a Flintstones-style bathroom in the rear, far from any window. Seems strange but, with the heat hitting 35 degrees before you’ve even gone down for breakfast, the cool dark interiors soon become a refuge, something you look forward to going back to.