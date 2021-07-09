A High-Scoring Pub Hotel Hits The Jackpot in Yorkshire

Imagine you were on Tenable – don’t pretend you haven’t seen it over lockdown – and you had to name the Ten Things That Make Up The Perfect English Country Village.

Village green, a big one. Duck pond, with Instagram-quality ducks. A collection of centuries-old buildings but not so old they look difficult to live in. That’s three. Erm, a picturesque church with stained-glass windows. A country manor, maybe an old priory. Cottages with so many flowers around the door that it feels like going through a Chelsea medal-winning tunnel to get to them. That’s six. A river, with boats on it. Seven. Open countryside with sheep. A maypole, but a really big one, the biggest in the country until it got struck by lightning and the top fell off. And one more? Oh, the perfect English village pub with rooms so you don’t have to go home and a restaurant that’s a destination for anyone living within a 20-mile radius.