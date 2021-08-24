8 reasons to jump on board Celebrity Apex for your next cruise

Let me start by saying that until recently I hadn’t considered going on a cruise as an option for my annual vacation. I had always assumed a cruise was stuffy and formal; something you do to pass time after you retire.

I was therefore pleasantly surprised when I discovered a new class of cruising that shatters those stereotypes. There is no question that Celebrity Cruises has gone all out to target a younger audience with their latest new ships, named Edge and Apex.

We joined Celebrity Apex for a 7 night cruise around the Greek Islands, and here are 8 reasons why you should consider Apex for your next vacation.

1. Incredible ship design

Apex is the second ship in the ‘Edge’ series. Its revolutionary design will blow your mind, with features like the Magic Carpet, where you soar above the sea on the side of the ship whilst enjoying a cocktail or dinner. The Martini Bar located under the Grand Plaza’s stunning chandelier is one of our favourite areas, with nightly flair and light shows.

The rooftop garden is a serene space where you can relax with a drink, and the sunset bar is a great place to sip on a cocktail as you sail away from each destination.

Eden, which is also located at the stern, offers an out-of-this-world experience with inspiring design, tantalizing food and experimental cocktails.

Throughout the ship, you will find amazing design details with contemporary art installations, over 200 individual chair designs, and lots of quiet spaces where you can relax and unwind.

Our favourite space is the Retreat sun deck, which is available to all suite class passengers, and boasts an outdoor area to rival any high end hotel resort.

2. Luxury accommodation

Apex offers a wide range of spacious staterooms and suites, designed by world renowned interior designer, Kelly Hoppen. The soft fabrics and neutral colour palette provides a calm and contemporary space, and the sumptuous bedding will guarantee a great night’s sleep.

Most of the staterooms are outward facing, and the infinite veranda gives you open air access to the sea at the push of a button. This clever feature maximises the internal living space, but without losing the benefits of a traditional balcony.

If you’re feeling like treating yourself then why not book one of the stunning suites, which automatically provides access to The Retreat. From the Sky Suite to the Iconic Suite, there is something for everyone and every budget. Our favourite is the Edge Villa, a breathtaking two storey accommodation, complete with a private terrace and its own plunge pool.