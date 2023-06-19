XO, Kitty: Netflix renews the LGBTQ+ inclusive series for season 2

XO, Kitty fans rejoice! The beloved rom-com series has been renewed for a second season.

On 14 June, Netflix and the cast announced the exciting news with an adorable post on social media.

“Season two of XO, Kitty is officially happening! Oh my god, I am so excited! Thank you so much to everybody who watched season one we cannot wait to do it again,” said Anna Cathcart, who plays the show’s titular character.

Shortly after the news made headlines, fans of the series flocked to social media to celebrate the renewal.

One fan wrote: “SEASON 2 IS COMING!!!! THEY’RE COMING BACK TO US!! CANNOT WAIT TO SEE THE GANG AGAIN!!!”

Another fan tweeted: “The only show I care about right now is xo Kitty and its renewed for season 2!!!!”

Positioned as a spinoff of Jenny Han’s To All The Boys series, the first season of XO, Kitty follows the titular character (Cathcart) as she moves to South Korea to attend the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), connect with her deceased mother’s past and reunite with her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi).

However Kitty’s perfectly planned-out journey of self-discovery and romance is far from easy due to dramatic twists, fake relationships, shocking secrets, challenging school work and unexpected romantic connections.

Upon its release, the first season was met with favourable reviews from fans and critics due to its charming storylines, Cathcart’s heartwarming performance and its K-Drama-inspired sequences.

The 10 episode series has also been lauded by LGBTQ+ fans for its queer representation, with the inclusion of lesbian student and one of Kitty’s unexpected romantic interests Yuri Han (Gia Kim), openly gay student Quincy ‘Q’ Shabazian (Anthony Keyvan) and his love interest Florian (Théo Augier Bonaventure).

In an interview with Salon, Cathcart opened up about the importance of her character’s queer identity and the fans’ heartwarming reaction.

“It mean honestly, I think out of all the reactions that I have received from the show, to see somebody who feels understood or feels reflected in Kitty’s journey and in Kitty’s story, with her identity and with her sexuality, I get so emotional,” she explained to the news outlet.

“And this can mean a lot to somebody who lives on the other side of the world or someone that I might never get to meet – [that] they’ve been impacted in a positive way by the stories, and that specifically. It really does mean so much.”

The first season of XO, Kitty is now available on Netflix.