Victoria Cartagena has been cast as Renee Montoya in Batwoman season 3

The Batwoman team has finally announced the actress set to play Renee Montoya and she’s no stranger to Gotham City.

According to a report from Deadline, Victoria Cartagena will be joining the third season of Batwoman as a series regular.

Cartagena may be familiar to fans of the DC TV universe, as she portrayed Renee in the Batman prequel series, Gotham.

Taking to Twitter, the 36-year-old expressed her excitement to step back into the shoes of the beloved DC character.

“I guess [Renee Montoya] and I have some unfinished business. So very excited to join this new group of talented artists, writers & crew who are doing their thing over here,” she said.

She ended her tweet stating that she was “grateful, humbled and hype AF.”

I guess #Reneemontoya and I have some unfinished business❤️ So very excited to join this new group of talented artists, writers & crew who are doing their thing over here! They have welcomed me wholeheartedly! Grateful, humbled, hype AF… #batwoman #fullcircle https://t.co/eeNCmptT7v — Victoria Cartagena (@VickiCartagena) July 20, 2021



Since the announcement, the cast have showcased their support and welcomed Cartagena to the cast with open arms.

Nicole Kang, who plays Mary Hamilton, wrote: “Oh my gosh AND a HUGE welcome for our #Reneemontoya comin in HOT to the Bat Fam can’t wait to see you kick a**.”

Series star Javicia Leslie also welcomed the Manifest actress, stating: “Soooo excited that [Victoria Cartagena] is joining our Bat family!!! Welcome Vicki!”

Earlier this month, The Illuminerdi first broke the news that Renee would be joining the Bat gang in season 3.

The casting call described the character as a “former GCPD officer who left the department due to GCPD’s treatment of Gotham’s marginalized citizens” and is “in charge of the ‘freaks division’ in the Mayor’s office.”

It also described her as “virtuous and practical” and on a “personal and enigmatic mission to clean up Gotham.”