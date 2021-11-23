Troye Sivan joins the cast of The Weeknd’s new drama series The Idol

Troye Sivan has joined the cast of The Weeknd’s upcoming drama series, The Idol, alongside seven other newly announced stars.

According to Variety, the series has been officially ordered by HBO and will be set against the backdrop of the music industry.

It will focus on a self-help guru who is also the leader of a cult and ends up in a relationship with a rising pop star.

The six-episode series will be directed by Amy Seimetz and star The Weeknd, who is also its co-creator.

It was previously confirmed that Lily-Rose Depp would act in the show, with eight more stars now being added to The Idol’s cast.

Suzanna Son, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Steve Zissis, Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga and Anne Heche will all appear in the show.

It has been announced that Troye, Suzanna and Steve will be series regulars, with the others being recurring.

“When the multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson brought us ‘The Idol,’ it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before,” explained Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality.”