Trixie Mattel, Vanessa Williams, Leona Lewis and Michelle Visage to judge Queen of the Universe

Paramount+ has announced the four icons who will be judges on its upcoming competition series, Queen of the Universe.

The show will see some of the world’s fiercest drag queens sing in front of the “Pop Diva Panel” of judges and a live audience.

With its inspiration being international singing competitions, the show will feature contestants from all over the world.

The unscripted series comes from World of Wonder, the same production company behind the Emmy Award-winning phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Graham Norton was previously announced as the host of the show, with Paramount+ now confirming who will be judging the queens.

Drag Race legends Trixie Mattel and Michelle Visage will join the panel, bringing their drag and singing expertise with them as they search for the winner.

Also appearing is living legend Vanessa Williams, who has released eight studio albums and starred in hit shows such as Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives.

Rounding out the panel is Leona Lewis, winner of the X Factor and artist behind one of the world’s biggest hits, Bleeding Love.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Paramount+ said: “We’re so excited to announce our judges for Queen of the Universe, @leonalewis, @michellevisage, @trixiemattel, and @VWOfficial! Get ready to hear what they have to say when the world’s top drag queens go head-to-head on stage in a brand-new singing competition!”

Contestants competing are yet to be announced, though it is likely that this information will be shared imminently.

Queen of the Universe will premiere on 2 December.

