Trixie Mattel revealed as guest judge on The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Trixie Mattel has been announced as a judge on the next episode of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’s newest season.
Two monsters have met their end and now the competitors must create looks inspired by the “Weird, Wild, West” to remain in the competition.
Judging their looks in the upcoming episode will be Drag Race legend Trixie Mattel, as well as country music star Orville Peck.
Like past seasons, the contestants will compete in a variety of horror-themed challenges with the winner taking home a – wait for it – $100,000 grand prize, the largest in the show’s history.
In a previous statement, the Boulet Brothers said joining forces with Shudder “marks the beginning of an exciting new era” for the series.
They added: “We will be featuring some of the most groundbreaking drag art in the world and with $100,000 on the line, the competition (and the challenges) are going to be deadly.”
Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, also said the streamer is “thrilled to be working with the incredibly talented Boulet Brothers on a new season that will be bigger, better and more outrageous than ever.”
Engler continued to praise the reality series for merging “underground drag and horror” and for “showcasing a diverse group of artists”.
Guest judges for season four include Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Misha Osherovich (Freaky), Ray Santiago (Ash vs The Evil Dead), as well as pop singer Poppy and former Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen.
Season four is making history for the show with its first-ever South Korean contestant, HoSo Terra Toma, and first trans woman competitor, Bitter Betty.
The series also welcomes a cisgender female drag queen in Sigourney Beaver, as well as former RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Jade Jolie, who memorably competed alongside Jinkx Monsoon, Alaska, Roxxxy Andrews, Detox and Alyssa Edwards on its fifth season.
Not only that, the cast includes a former Dragula winner in Saint, who triumphed on the show’s innovative spin-off Resurrection. The two-hour film and documentary was one of Shudder’s most-watched premieres of 2020.
The new episode will arrive on Shudder on 2 November.