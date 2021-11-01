Trixie Mattel revealed as guest judge on The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Trixie Mattel has been announced as a judge on the next episode of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’s newest season.

Two monsters have met their end and now the competitors must create looks inspired by the “Weird, Wild, West” to remain in the competition.

Judging their looks in the upcoming episode will be Drag Race legend Trixie Mattel, as well as country music star Orville Peck.

Like past seasons, the contestants will compete in a variety of horror-themed challenges with the winner taking home a – wait for it – $100,000 grand prize, the largest in the show’s history.

In a previous statement, the Boulet Brothers said joining forces with Shudder “marks the beginning of an exciting new era” for the series.

They added: “We will be featuring some of the most groundbreaking drag art in the world and with $100,000 on the line, the competition (and the challenges) are going to be deadly.”

Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, also said the streamer is “thrilled to be working with the incredibly talented Boulet Brothers on a new season that will be bigger, better and more outrageous than ever.”

Engler continued to praise the reality series for merging “underground drag and horror” and for “showcasing a diverse group of artists”.