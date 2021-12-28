Trans Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider has made history again with recent win

Trans Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schnieder has made series history again with her latest win.

Over the last month, Schnieder has defended her title as Jeopardy’s! reigning champion. The engineering manager first made her debut during Trans Awareness Week on 17 November.

According to a report from Newsweek, her hard work has now earned her the title of the highest-earning woman in Jeopardy! history.

After securing the win on last Friday’s episode, Schnieder’s total earnings increased to $706,800 beating previous record-holder Larissa Kelly – who earned $655,930.

She now sits as the fourth-highest earner behind Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Matt Amodio.

Shortly after the episode, Kelly took to Twitter to congratulate the reigning champ on her incredible win.

“Well, it was fun to hold a Jeopardy record for a few years…but it’s been even more fun to watch [Amy] set new standards for excellence, on the show and off,” she wrote.

“Congratulations to Amy on becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the show’s history!”

Schnieder thanked Kelly in a follow-up tweet, writing: “Thanks so much, I’m honoured to be in your company, and I look forward to some day watching the woman who beats us both!”