Trans Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider has made history again with recent win

Trans Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schnieder has made series history again with her latest win.
Over the last month, Schnieder has defended her title as Jeopardy’s! reigning champion. The engineering manager first made her debut during Trans Awareness Week on 17 November.
According to a report from Newsweek, her hard work has now earned her the title of the highest-earning woman in Jeopardy! history.
After securing the win on last Friday’s episode, Schnieder’s total earnings increased to $706,800 beating previous record-holder Larissa Kelly – who earned $655,930.
She now sits as the fourth-highest earner behind Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Matt Amodio.
Shortly after the episode, Kelly took to Twitter to congratulate the reigning champ on her incredible win.
“Well, it was fun to hold a Jeopardy record for a few years…but it’s been even more fun to watch [Amy] set new standards for excellence, on the show and off,” she wrote.
“Congratulations to Amy on becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the show’s history!”
Schnieder thanked Kelly in a follow-up tweet, writing: “Thanks so much, I’m honoured to be in your company, and I look forward to some day watching the woman who beats us both!”
This isn’t the first time that the California native has broken a Jeopardy record.
Last month, Schnieder became the first trans woman to qualify for the prestigious Tournament of Champions.
The forthcoming competition will see Amy compete against 14 previous contestants who earned five consecutive wins during their time on the series.
In a written editorial piece for Newsweek, she opened up about her groundbreaking qualification and the other trans contestants that came before her.
“It’s a strange thing to think that I have made history as the first trans person to qualify for the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions,” she said.
“It was inspirational for me to see transgender contestants on the show before I became a contestant and I hope that I am now doing that same thing for all the other trans Jeopardy! fans out there.
“I hope I have given them the opportunity to see a trans person succeed. Until very recently trans people didn’t see themselves doing much out in the world, so to actually see something like this happen really opens your mind up to possibilities.”
Schinder is set to fight for her 20th win on Tuesday’s upcoming episode – which is also set to be another history-making achievement.
According to NBC News, if she were to win she would become tied with Julia Collins for the most wins by a female contestant.
