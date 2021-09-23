Tiger King renewed for second season full of “mayhem and madness”

Netflix has confirmed that the hugely popular Tiger King will be returning for a second season before 2021 is over.

The hit series first hit streaming platforms as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the world, instantly being met with a cult following as millions binge-watched it from their homes.

Netflix has promised that season two will bring “just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1,” but not much else about the new instalment is known at present.

There is currently no release date or trailer for the show’s second season, with the streaming platform confirming the news in a single tweet on 23 September.

Tiger King’s first season explored the community of big cat conservationists and collectors in the US, as well as private zoos and sanctuaries in place for care and public displays.

Joe Exotic is the primary focus of its inaugural season and viewers quickly became encapsulated by his feud with rival Carole Baskin.

Exotic’s conviction under federal murder-for-hire statutes later becomes the focus of the show, culminating in his 22-year federal prison sentence.