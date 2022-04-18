The Ultimatum star Rae Williams opens up about her coming out moment during an online Q&A

The Ultimatum star Rae Williams recently opened up about her bisexuality and her dating life during a fan Q&A on social media.

On 6 April, reality TV fanatics were introduced to Netflix’s latest series –which followed six established couples who are contemplating marriage.

In the show, which is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the pairs decide over eight weeks if they want to get married or break up.

At the start of the show, Williams was in a relationship with Zay Wilson. However, after switching partners for three weeks, she ended up with Jake Cunningham.

But in true reality TV fashion, the twists and turns didn’t end there.

During the show’s reunion, which aired on 13 April, Williams revealed that she was no longer with Cunningham. She also publically came out as bisexualy and informed the group that she was dating a woman.

“I have been with one person, she’s amazing, and I had a really good connection with her, but we kept it casual, and I’m kind of figuring myself out and my sexuality because I was very uncomfortable with being bi for a very long time,” she said.

A few days after the reunion aired, Williams hosted an Instagram Q&A and gave fans further insight into her sexuality and relationship status.

When she was asked about her aforementioned girlfriend, the reality star revealed that the two were on a break.

“The girl I got with after the show is very private and we have kinda taken a step back the past few months with everything going on and the show coming out but we are still very close and hope to revisit things after the summer. I’m single and in therapy,” she explained.

Later in the Q&A, Williams discussed her impactful coming out announcement and the inspiration behind her decision.

“Knowing that people are suicidal or depressed over their identity or sexuality and not being accepted or accepting themselves made me want to come out,” she wrote.

Williams’ revelation comes a few weeks after Netflix renewed The Ultimatum for a second season – which is set to be led by a queer-inclusive cast.

Even though an additional season has been greenlit, the popular streamer has yet to reveal its release date.

You can watch the full season of The Ultimatum on Netflix.