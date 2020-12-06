The trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 is finally here

Dust off the old spell book and get ready!
Netflix has dropped the final trailer for Part 4 of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and introduces the series new villains, The Eldritch Terrors.
The trailer opens up with Sabrina and the gang celebrating her 17th birthday.
Just as Sabrina goes to blow out the candles the cake mysteriously disappears.
We are then treated to action-packed scenes that are full of magic and suspense.
The upcoming season will be the show’s last after being cancelled by the streaming service earlier this year, which was met with widespread backlash from fans and critics.
In a statement, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said: “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.
“I am thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.”
Over 200,000 people signed a petition on change.org asking Netflix to renew the series for another season.
The eight final episodes of season two (‘Part 4’) will see the return of Kiernan Shipka as well as Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Tati Gabrielle, Lachlan Watson, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez and Richard Coyle.
In an interview with The Wrap, Aguirre-Sacasa – who also created Riverdale – said each episode of the final part is “like its own mini horror movie”.
“We’re kind of down to our last few episodes of Part 4, which has been really, really fun,” he revealed. “Each part has its own kind of identity, and Part 4 is different from Part 3, where a lot of it was set in Hell, we still have that.”
The first three parts of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are available to stream now on Netflix – watch the brand new trailer below.