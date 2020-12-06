The trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 is finally here

Dust off the old spell book and get ready!

Netflix has dropped the final trailer for Part 4 of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and introduces the series new villains, The Eldritch Terrors.

The trailer opens up with Sabrina and the gang celebrating her 17th birthday.

Just as Sabrina goes to blow out the candles the cake mysteriously disappears.

We are then treated to action-packed scenes that are full of magic and suspense.

The upcoming season will be the show’s last after being cancelled by the streaming service earlier this year, which was met with widespread backlash from fans and critics.

In a statement, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said: “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.