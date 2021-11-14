The Simpsons will finally be introducing a new love interest for Mr Burns longtime assistant Waylon Smithers.

In the upcoming episode, titled Portrait Of A Lackey On Fire, Smithers (Harry Shearer) is set to start a passionate romance with the billionaire fashion mogul, Michael De Graff.

Since his groundbreaking coming-out episode in 2016, the character has largely been portrayed as single.

The official synopsis reads: “Smithers finds true love with a famous fashion designer, but will his new relationship destroy Springfield?”

Legendary actor Victor Garber, who’s known for his roles in Legally Blonde and Titanic, will be voicing the rich fashion designer.

The groundbreaking episode is also written by series writer Rob LaZebnik and his gay son Johnny, who was the inspiration behind Smithers coming-out storyline.

In an interview with the New York Post, LaZebnik described working with his son as ‘rewarding”.

“To be able to work with Johnny on this was, like, such a dream and to be able to see how truly funny and talented he is was just, you know, super fun and rewarding,” he said.

Johnny, who’s also a TV writer, echoed similar sentiments and referred to the creative process with his dad as “so much fun.”

“I know my dad is a comedy writer. I grew up with him — obviously, I know he’s a funny guy,” he said.