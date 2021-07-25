The Owl House Disney series introduces new non-binary character

The Owl House has added a brand new non-binary character to its LGBTQ+ inclusive cast.
The animated fantasy series follows the adventures of Luz, a teenage girl who stumbles across a portal to a magical world. There, she befriends a powerful witch called Eda and her dog-like demon warrior King, and enrols into a Hogwarts-esque school called Hexside Academy of Magic and Demonics.
On Saturday’s (24 July) new episode, Raine Whispers, who uses they/them pronouns, was introduced into the popular fantasy show.
Described as the “sharp and hardworking Head Witch of Bard coven”, Raine is the first non-binary character in Disney history.
The groundbreaking character is also played by non-binary actor Avi Rogue.
Earlier this week, Roque took to Twitter to describe the role as “dream come true.”
Shortly after Roque announced the arrival of Raine, fans took to Twitter to praise the show for its non-binary inclusion.
One fan wrote: “canon non-binary character….. in a CARTOON…. that isn’t robotic or alien like…….!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AND played by an non-binary voice actor!!!!!!!! The Owl House is That Bitch.”
Another viewer tweeted: “The Owl House keeps winning with its canonically LGBTQ+ characters.”
When it comes to LGBTQ+ representation, The Owl House has consistently showcased queer characters and storylines.
In the 16th episode of season one, titled the Enchanting Grom Fright, it was revealed that two of the series characters identified as part of the LGBTQ+ community.
The episode followed Luz and her enemy turned friend Amity, an abomination expert at Hexsied, as they prepare for Grom – their school’s version of prom.
Amity is selected as the Grom Queen, where she is tasked with fighting a monster who takes the form of their worst fear, but asks Luz to take her place. The two ultimately defeat the monster and Amity’s fear is kept a secret, although the audience discover that she was planning on asking Luz to Grom as her date.
The character had previously shown a romantic interest in male characters, so fans hailed the character as a “bisexual icon” and praised the series for introducing Disney’s first-ever bisexual main character.
Over the course of the show, the series creators have continued to explore Luz and Amity’s sexuality and even featured the latter kissing Luz on the cheek in last week’s episode.
We are living for this LGBTQ+ inclusion.
