The Owl House Disney series introduces new non-binary character

The Owl House has added a brand new non-binary character to its LGBTQ+ inclusive cast.

The animated fantasy series follows the adventures of Luz, a teenage girl who stumbles across a portal to a magical world. There, she befriends a powerful witch called Eda and her dog-like demon warrior King, and enrols into a Hogwarts-esque school called Hexside Academy of Magic and Demonics.

On Saturday’s (24 July) new episode, Raine Whispers, who uses they/them pronouns, was introduced into the popular fantasy show.

Described as the “sharp and hardworking Head Witch of Bard coven”, Raine is the first non-binary character in Disney history.

The groundbreaking character is also played by non-binary actor Avi Rogue.

Earlier this week, Roque took to Twitter to describe the role as “dream come true.”

Shortly after Roque announced the arrival of Raine, fans took to Twitter to praise the show for its non-binary inclusion.

One fan wrote: “canon non-binary character….. in a CARTOON…. that isn’t robotic or alien like…….!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AND played by an non-binary voice actor!!!!!!!! The Owl House is That Bitch.”

Another viewer tweeted: “The Owl House keeps winning with its canonically LGBTQ+ characters.”

