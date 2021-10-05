The Other Two creators are producing a brand new dark gay teen comedy

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, the creators of HBO’s The Other Two, are working on a dark gay teen comedy.

The duo have reportedly signed a deal with HBO Max to create the series, which will be made up of an unknown number of half-hour episodes.

It has been described as a “dark, psychological comedy set in the year 2000 about a closeted gay teen who constantly dissociates and imagines he’s a famous (straight) actor merely playing the role. That is, until he meets someone who upends his entire way of thinking.”

There is not much known beyond the synopsis as no actors have been cast and no release date has been set, but Kelly and Schneider will produce it alongside Naomi and Adam Scott for their Gettin’ Rad Productions.

The upcoming series will likely be adored by LGBTQ+ fans, as the creative duo are seven-time Emmy nominees for their work on the critically acclaimed The Other Two.

Season two premiered in August 2021 on HBO Max and has since been renewed for a third season.

“We are deeply sickened to see HBO Max throw their support behind a show with so many foot jokes and absolutely thrilled that it’s ours,” Kelly and Schneider said in a statement at the time.

“To everyone who watched, texted, posted, told their friends to watch — thank you. It has been overwhelming in the best way to see our show resonate with so many people.

“We are incredibly grateful to HBO Max for giving us the opportunity to spend another season with this amazing cast and crew.”