The Great Pottery Throw Down crowns its first-ever non-binary winner

AJ Simpson, a non-binary potter from Aberdeen, emerged as the victor of The Great Pottery Throw Down’s fifth season.

The 21-year-old said the last year has been “life-changing” for them, especially with the win under their belt.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me in the pottery world, but I am more motivated than ever to make pottery and enjoy every minute,” AJ told the Press and Journal.

“I hope that one day I can make pottery my day job. I want to introduce more people to this amazing medium and help to teach and facilitate more people making with clay.”

AJ, who uses they/them pronouns, recently graduated from Gray’s School of Art.

The final of the Channel 4 show saw the last three contestants asked to make a garden totem sculpture that reflected their life story.

AJ’s featured subtle details that harked back to their past, including a teddy bear to signify their relationship with their sister as well as a signpost referencing roads not yet travelled.

“I hope that I’ve at least inspired one person to try pottery,” they excitedly said after being declared victorious, “and one person to be themselves.”

The Great Pottery Throw Down follows a similar format to The Great British Bake Off and The Great British Sewing Bee, with a focus on pottery instead.

