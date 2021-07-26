The Good Witch series finale makes history with epic LGBTQ+ kiss

The Good Witch series finale aired and it featured Hallmark’s first TV LGBTQ+ kiss.

The beloved show, which ran for seven seasons, came to end on Sunday evening (25 July) and featured the Good Witch gang tying up loose ends.

But one scene that has viewers talking is the romantic kiss between fan favourite characters, Zoey and Joy.

This is the first time a Hallmark television series has featured an LGBTQ+ kiss.

Over the course of the season, fans have been clamoring for more content featuring the two characters, who fans have shipped as #Joey.

Kyana Teresa, who plays Zoey, took to Instagram to gush about the LGBTQ+ inclusive moment.

“If you’re not making history, you’re not doing it right.Thank you to everyone to helped this story become a reality and to everyone who rallied for it until the very end and beyond. It means more to me than you’ll ever know,” she wrote.

The epic kiss between Joy and Zoey joins a growing list of LGBTQ+ moments and characters on the traditionally conservative channel.