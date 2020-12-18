The first trailer for the Luke Evans led series The Pembrokeshire Murders is here

We are absolutely buzzing

Get the popcorn ready because the first trailer for ITV’s new miniseries The Pembrokeshire Murders is finally here.

The new true-crime drama will follow detective Steve Wilkins and ITV news journalist Jonathan Hill, as they investigate the unsolved murders of The Bullseye Killer.

In the trailer, we see Evans investigating John Cooper after his release from jail. The teaser explores the high stakes of the case and the potential mayhem that Cooper and his murderous persona could unleash onto Wales.

The new series is adapted from the book Catching the Bullseye Killer which was written by Wilkins and Hill.

Luke Evans stars as real-life detective Steve Wilkins, Kieth Allen as the sinister John Cooper, David Fynn as ITV News journalist Johnathan Hill, Owen Teale as Gerard Elias, Alexandria Riley as Ella Richards, Caroline Berry as Pat Cooper and Oliver Ryan as Andrew Cooper.