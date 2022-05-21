The first trailer for Love, Victor season 3 is here and it’s an emotional ride

Grab your tissues, the first trailer for the final season of Love, Victor has arrived.

After nearly a year of waiting, fans of the series have finally been given a sneak peek into the highly anticipated season.

The start of the trailer seemingly picks up after the season two cliffhanger and shows Victor (Michael Cimino) asking Benji (George Sear) if they could start over.

Benji then asks Victor if he is sure nothing was going on with Rahim (Anthony Keyvan) due to their connection and eventual kiss in season 2.

As the teaser continues, the tension between Benji and Rahim grows stronger after Victor reveals he was initially confused about his feelings.

Aside from the Victor, Benji, and Rahim love triangle, love is also in the air for Felix (Anthony Turpel) and Lake (Bebe Wood) – who started new relationships with Pilar (Isabella Ferreira) and Lucy (Ava Capri), respectively.

Mia (Rachel Hilson) and Andrew (Mason Gooding) are also taking significant steps in their relationship.

Towards the end of the trailer, Victor and his friends are shown embarking on their last days of high school – which is full of breakups, unexpected reunions and new relationships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love, Victor (@lovevictorhulu)

The upcoming season will also see the return of Isabella Fernandez, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Mekhi Phifer, Sophia Bush and Ana Ortiz.

The new batch of episodes is set to be a bittersweet event due to the series being cancelled earlier this year.

However, the final season of the popular series will now be available on Disney Plus for the first time, as well as on Hulu.

Love, Victor was originally developed for the service, but was released exclusively on Hulu after executives expressed concern over the LGBTQ+ themes and alcohol use.

Hulu president Joe Earley said in a statement: “We are proud of ‘Love, Victor’ and are excited to bring it to the widest possible audience on June 15 by making the full series available on both Disney+ and Hulu to celebrate the final season and LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.”

All eight episodes of the third and final season of Love, Victor will launch 15 June.

Check out the trailer here or below.