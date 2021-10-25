The first trailer for Drag Race legend Raven’s makeup competition series is here

The first trailer for Raven’s highly anticipated makeup competition series has been released by World of Wonder.
Painted with Raven will see the Drag Race legend search for the next makeup artist sensation.
The brand new teaser clip hints at “big” prizes, with the person who comes out on top taking home a cash prize of $25,000.
It was previously confirmed that the show will see makeup artists from all over America competing in challenges and weekly face-offs – all from the comfort of their own homes.
“Makeup is something I’ve always been very passionate about,” said Raven at the time of the show’s announcement. “It is what’s ultimately started me on my drag career. I’m so happy to be hosting something I absolutely love to celebrate…a reality competition about FIERCE MAKEUP!”
RuPaul is set to serve as Executive Producer alongside Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and Tom Campbell of World of Wonder.
“We are thrilled to launch an all-new competition series on WOW Presents Plus to find the fiercest makeup-artists across the country,” explained Barbato and Bailey.
“Raven has dazzled audiences worldwide and we are so excited to welcome her as our host on the journey to find the next emerging makeup superstar.”
Raven is best known for being the runner-up of both season two of Drag Race US and All Stars 1, as well as being RuPaul’s makeup artist.
The queen even snatched her first-ever Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic) in 2020, after losing out on the trophy in 2018 to SNL.
Painted with Raven will premiere on 25 November exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.