The first trailer for Drag Race legend Raven’s makeup competition series is here

The first trailer for Raven’s highly anticipated makeup competition series has been released by World of Wonder.

Painted with Raven will see the Drag Race legend search for the next makeup artist sensation.

The brand new teaser clip hints at “big” prizes, with the person who comes out on top taking home a cash prize of $25,000.

It was previously confirmed that the show will see makeup artists from all over America competing in challenges and weekly face-offs – all from the comfort of their own homes.

“Makeup is something I’ve always been very passionate about,” said Raven at the time of the show’s announcement. “It is what’s ultimately started me on my drag career. I’m so happy to be hosting something I absolutely love to celebrate…a reality competition about FIERCE MAKEUP!”

RuPaul is set to serve as Executive Producer alongside Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, and Tom Campbell of World of Wonder.

“We are thrilled to launch an all-new competition series on WOW Presents Plus to find the fiercest makeup-artists across the country,” explained Barbato and Bailey.