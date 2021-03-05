The critically acclaimed series Pose is set to end after season 3

It’s the end of an era

After two groundbreaking seasons, the FX drama Pose will sadly close its ballroom doors.

FX announced the news Friday, that the critically acclaimed series will end with its upcoming third season.

Ryan Murphy released a lengthy statement expressing his gratitude for the show, stating: “Pose has been one of the creative highlights of my entire career.

“From the very beginning when Steven Canals and I sat down to hear his vision and ideas for the show, it has been a passion project. To go from the beginning of my career in the late 90s when it was nearly impossible an LGBTQ+ character on television to Pose,” he continued.

Season three will consist of seven episodes and will premiere 2 May 2021.

Co-creator Steven Canals also expressed his love for the series and described it as a “love letter to the underground NY ballroom community”.

“I, along with my incredible collaborators, never intended on changing the TV landscape. I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family, resilience, and love. How fortunate am I to have done that for three seasons.