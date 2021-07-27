Syfy’s new Chucky horror series set to feature a gay protagonist

The upcoming horror series, The Legacy of Chucky, is gearing up to deliver some scares with an LGBTQ+ protagonist.

Based on the iconic film franchise, the new iteration will follow teenager Jake Weber (Zachary Arthur) who is struggling with his sexuality in a small suburban town. After finding the creepy doll at a yard sale, horrific murders begin to occur, changing the town and its residents forever.

This new show will mark the first time that an LGBTQ+ teen character has taken lead in the series.

Series creator Don Mancini, recently opened up about changing the age of the protagonist during an appearance at Comic-Con At Home.

“One of the things that fans always loved about the original movies is that the protagonist was a kid – it’s called Childs Play,” he said.

“It’s something we hadn’t done that much of since Childs Play 3 but I wanted to switch it up… I thought focusing on young teens would be a new twist and to see how Chucky interacts with them.”

Mancini also discussed Jake’s coming out journey and relationship with fellow student Devon Evans (Bjorgvin Arnarson).