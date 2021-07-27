Syfy’s new Chucky horror series set to feature a gay protagonist

The upcoming horror series, The Legacy of Chucky, is gearing up to deliver some scares with an LGBTQ+ protagonist.
Based on the iconic film franchise, the new iteration will follow teenager Jake Weber (Zachary Arthur) who is struggling with his sexuality in a small suburban town. After finding the creepy doll at a yard sale, horrific murders begin to occur, changing the town and its residents forever.
This new show will mark the first time that an LGBTQ+ teen character has taken lead in the series.
Series creator Don Mancini, recently opened up about changing the age of the protagonist during an appearance at Comic-Con At Home.
“One of the things that fans always loved about the original movies is that the protagonist was a kid – it’s called Childs Play,” he said.
“It’s something we hadn’t done that much of since Childs Play 3 but I wanted to switch it up… I thought focusing on young teens would be a new twist and to see how Chucky interacts with them.”
Mancini also discussed Jake’s coming out journey and relationship with fellow student Devon Evans (Bjorgvin Arnarson).
“There are a lot of great scenes between Zach Arthur as Jake and his friend and crush Devon Evans,” he revealed.
Arnarson echoed similar sentiments during the Comic-Con video, stating: ” You know the cool thing about this series is that it’s got all this scary stuff and even has a lot of heart.”
Alongside the LGBTQ+ inclusion, fans of the horror franchise can expect the return of characters from previous instalments.
Brad Dourif, the original voice actor of the psychotic doll, will be reprising his role. Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elis are also set to return.
The Childs Play franchise has been a staple in the horror genre for over 30 years.
Debuting in 1988, the film and it’s antagonist terrified audiences with it’s unsuspecting jump scares and haunting character design.
The film went on to spawn several additional movies with the most recent release featuring Happiest Season star Aubrey Plaza.
The TV series is expected to premiere on Syfy and the USA network on 13 October.
Watch the full trailer and Comic-Con special below and or here.