Superman & Lois showrunner reveals if the series will explore Jon Kent’s sexuality

The Superman & Lois showrunner has opened up about potentially bringing Jon Kent’s groundbreaking LGBTQ+ storyline to the TV.

Last year, DC Comics made headlines when they revealed that Jon – the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, would be openly bisexual in Superman: Son of Kal-El.

In the groundbreaking comic series, Jon has taken over the famous mantel while his father is on a mission in space. While adjusting to his new role, the young hero begins a relationship with journalist Jay Nakamura.

The inclusion of a bisexual Man of Steel was met with immediate praise by fans, with some wondering if the storyline would translate to the popular CW series.

In a recent interview with TV Line, showrunner Todd Helbing gave insight into whether the show would explore Jon’s sexuality.

“We’re certainly not opposed to exploring it,” he said. “But the way our character was set up, it feels like the comic book story and what we’re doing are two separate stories.”

He added: “I don’t think that we will, but we’re certainly not opposed to it.”

Helbing’s interview comes a few months after Jordan Elsass, who plays Jon in the TV series, made similar comments during an interview with Comicbook.com.

“That is the comic version of the character. This character is a different Earth, it’s a different version,” he said.