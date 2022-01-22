Superman & Lois showrunner reveals if the series will explore Jon Kent’s sexuality

The Superman & Lois showrunner has opened up about potentially bringing Jon Kent’s groundbreaking LGBTQ+ storyline to the TV.
Last year, DC Comics made headlines when they revealed that Jon – the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, would be openly bisexual in Superman: Son of Kal-El.
In the groundbreaking comic series, Jon has taken over the famous mantel while his father is on a mission in space. While adjusting to his new role, the young hero begins a relationship with journalist Jay Nakamura.
The inclusion of a bisexual Man of Steel was met with immediate praise by fans, with some wondering if the storyline would translate to the popular CW series.
In a recent interview with TV Line, showrunner Todd Helbing gave insight into whether the show would explore Jon’s sexuality.
“We’re certainly not opposed to exploring it,” he said. “But the way our character was set up, it feels like the comic book story and what we’re doing are two separate stories.”
He added: “I don’t think that we will, but we’re certainly not opposed to it.”
Helbing’s interview comes a few months after Jordan Elsass, who plays Jon in the TV series, made similar comments during an interview with Comicbook.com.
“That is the comic version of the character. This character is a different Earth, it’s a different version,” he said.
Even though the chances are slim regarding a queer TV adaptation of Jon, the 20-year-old said not to rule out the potential storyline completely.
“There’s always that possibility, but it’s looking like Jonathan Kent, this version, is most likely straight. We don’t even know if he has powers at this point.”
DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee seemed to echo Elsass’ sentiments and said that each version of the character is exploring different aspects of their identities.
“We couldn’t be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms,” he told Decider in October 2021.
“We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example.
“We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.”
Only time will tell if a bisexual Jon Kent will be included in the ongoing TV series.
The first season of Superman & Lois is currently available for streaming on BBC iPlayer.