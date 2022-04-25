Stranger Things star Maya Hawke discusses importance of LGBTQ+ representation in media

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has opened up about her LGBTQ+ character in a new interview.

Since its debut in 2016, the 80s-centric sci-fi show Stanger Things has made massive waves in the pop culture sphere.

Backed by a charismatic cast and jaw-dropping storylines, the show has become one of Netflix’s most anticipated projects.

One of the more recent standouts from the series is Hawke’s queer character Robin Buckley.

At the beginning of season three, her character was poised as a potential love interest for Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) – which was due to her confession of being obsessed with him.

However, later in the season, Robin clarified her statement and revealed that she was obsessed with him because she had a crush on one of his female admirers.

The emotive reveal was a hit amongst fans, with many praising the creators of the series for the character’s inclusion.

With season four set to be released in May, Hawke has opened up about the importance of LGBTQ+ representation in a new interview with SFX.

“I’m really enjoying getting the opportunity to voice Robin and live in that world and be an LGBTQ character whose identity isn’t… the story that Robin gets to be a part of isn’t necessarily an LGBTQ story,” she explained.

“It’s an adventure story, just like everybody else, her queerness is just a kind of aspect of her personhood. That feels really special to me.

“There should definitely be stories about queerness and gayness and explore that and express it, but also, there should be gay characters and stories that are sci-fi action stories. That feels really important to me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hawke opened up about the feedback she’s received for her portrayal of Robin.

“I try to stay out of the feedback loop as much as possible. I’m super-sensitive, and it really affects me when it’s bad,” she told the publication.

“You kind of try to keep doing your work without being too influenced by whether or not people like what you’re doing. The feedback from me has been very positive feedback from my audience of one.”

The highly anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things is shaping up to be the show’s most ambitious season yet.

The new episodes are set to take place six months after the intense Battle of Starcourt and will see our heroes face their deadliest Upside Down foe yet.

An official synopsis for season four reads: “Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Check out the new trailer for Stranger Things season four below.