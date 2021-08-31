After winning six lip-syncs in a row, Silky Nutmeg Ganache has broken her silence on not making it back into the competition.

Following Silky’s iconic streak of lip-sync wins, the only thing that stood between her and a place in the final five was one last battle against Eureka.

RuPaul left fans waiting all week to learn which queen was told to “sashay away” once and for all and which would compete against those remaining for a place in the final four.

At the start of the episode, Eureka was declared the winner of the lip-sync smackdown – ending Silky’s time on All Stars 6 for good, something that even RuPaul called “legendary”.

The Drag Race star has since taken to social media to share her thoughts on how her run on All Stars 6 ended.

“Spoiler Alert!!!!! @TasiasWord says, ‘Sometimes you have to lose to win again!’ What I’ve gained this #allstars6 season has truly been life-changing,” Silky said on Twitter shortly after the episode aired. “The new love that I’ve received. To do this experience with a therapist. To learn to block out negativity.”

“I left with all the things I brought into @RuPaulsDragRace,” Silky wrote on Twitter the following day (27 August). “Humility, Grace, Dignity, Character, and Entertainment! I left knowing that it wouldn’t be the end for me #AllStars6.”

In a follow-up two days later, Silky thanked fans for the support she has received over the last two episodes she appeared in.

She said: “I’ve been so blessed these last 2 weeks. As they say in church, ‘If I had a thousand tongues, I couldn’t say thank you enough!’ #AllStar6.”

Prior to her loss to Eureka, Silky triumphed over Jiggly Caliente, Yara Sofia, Scarlet Envy, Pandora Boxx and Jan.