Sex Education releases a brand new trailer for season 3

The cast of Netflix’s Sex Education are gearing up for their return to Moordale Secondary in a new teaser trailer.
In the sneak peek, we are treated to the beloved characters starring in an “official advert” promoting the school.
Otis (Asa Butterfield), Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu), Ola (Patricia Allison) and Lily (Tanya Reynolds) are the first batch of students that are seen saying the phrase “Choose Moordale.”
The next scene introduces Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) and the new headmistress, Hope (Jemima Kirke), who is the replacement for headmaster Groff (Alistair Petrie).
“I’m the new mistress for Moordale taking over for Mr. Groff to get the school back on track,” she says.
The rest of the advert is filled with the characters giving numerous reasons as to why Moordale is the school to attend. The video ends with a hilarious shot of headmaster Groff hiding in a bush, presumably spying on Hope and her new school rules and regulations.
The synopsis for the season is as follows: “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.
“Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”
Premiering 17 September, the series will also see the return of Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Mimi Keene, Aimee Lou Wood, Chaneil Kular and Simone Ashley.
Deep breath for even more star power: Mikael Persbrandt, Sami Outalbali, Chinenye Ezeudu, Anne-Marie Duff, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, James Purefoy, Samantha Spiro, Hannah Waddingham and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.
Minnesota-based singer and actor Dua Saleh plays Cal, a non-binary student who clashes with Hope, while Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs joins the Groff family as Peter Groff, the former headmaster’s “more successful/less modest” older brother.
Check out the new teaser trailer below and here.
View this post on Instagram